Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $658.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) will post sales of $658.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $645.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $665.70 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $597.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

NYSE EQR traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $91.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.53 and its 200 day moving average is $87.74. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $70.98 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.62%.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,705,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,336,000 after acquiring an additional 447,952 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 140,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 104,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 23,901 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

