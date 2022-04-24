Ergo Achieves Market Capitalization of $126.00 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $126.00 million and $635,965.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $3.94 or 0.00009948 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,563.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.00 or 0.07400819 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00265306 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.86 or 0.00780674 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.96 or 0.00641921 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00086041 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.55 or 0.00408331 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

