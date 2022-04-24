Ethereum Push Notification Service Price Reaches $1.08 (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $16.54 million and $990,161.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002718 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00047928 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.67 or 0.07405151 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00040880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,732.17 or 0.99849273 BTC.

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

