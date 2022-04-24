Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $12,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Evergy by 117.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Evergy by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evergy by 21.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

EVRG traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.33. 1,536,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

