Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,147 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ES traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,268. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ES. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.