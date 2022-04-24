EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in EVO Payments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,634,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,716,000 after acquiring an additional 20,990 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 9.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,574,000 after buying an additional 26,379 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 10.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 13,523.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $452,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOP traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 180,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,874. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $30.46.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.51 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

