Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $50.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.