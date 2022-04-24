Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

TSE EXE traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.76. The company had a trading volume of 182,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,790. The company has a market capitalization of C$695.00 million and a PE ratio of 60.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.40. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$6.51 and a twelve month high of C$8.71.

Extendicare ( TSE:EXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$319.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

