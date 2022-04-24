Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Purchased by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.58. The company had a trading volume of 232,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,423. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $69.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average is $64.92.

