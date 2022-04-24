Filecash Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (FIC)

Filecash (FIC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Filecash coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecash has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Filecash has a market cap of $284,800.61 and $134,268.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047340 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.57 or 0.07411639 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,715.53 or 1.00034132 BTC.

About Filecash

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash

Filecash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecash using one of the exchanges listed above.

