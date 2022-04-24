First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 525 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.69. 1,018,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,343. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.46 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

