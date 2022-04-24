First Pacific Advisors LP Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,959,000 after acquiring an additional 126,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 432,685 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,152,000 after acquiring an additional 269,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,708,000 after buying an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.41. 3,813,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,012. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.37 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.33.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

