First Pacific Advisors LP Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,585,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,377,882,000 after purchasing an additional 349,132 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock worth $9,427,055. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $408.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,197,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.81. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

