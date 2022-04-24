First Pacific Advisors LP Has $111.10 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial comprises approximately 1.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $111,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,619,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

LPLA stock traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.63. 851,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.46. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $127.03 and a one year high of $220.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $302,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

