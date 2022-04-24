First Pacific Advisors LP Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,806,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,315 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for about 5.6% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.86% of TE Connectivity worth $452,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 35.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,113,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

Shares of TEL traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.88. 1,269,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,974. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $120.73 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.49.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

