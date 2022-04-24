First Pacific Advisors LP Invests $528,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,040 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 225,550 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $58,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in FedEx by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,373 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE FDX traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $205.21. 2,114,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $199.03 and a 52-week high of $319.90.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.
About FedEx (Get Rating)
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
