First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases 133,434 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,313,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,434 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 4.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $320,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 40.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 33.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.23. 23,073,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,130,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.50. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

