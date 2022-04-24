First Pacific Advisors LP Raises Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,273,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,714 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 2.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $191,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,357,575,000 after acquiring an additional 979,000 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,916,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,125,000 after acquiring an additional 483,205 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,789,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,283,000 after acquiring an additional 447,358 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.68.

IFF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,330. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

