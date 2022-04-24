First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 915 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,586 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $2,961,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $432,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,327,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 164,644 shares of company stock worth $34,083,042 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $5.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,843,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.10 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.54. The company has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

