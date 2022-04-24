First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Stake Lifted by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEGR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

Shares of LEGR stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,784. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $45.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.