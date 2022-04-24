First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 15th

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

FEI opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $8.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

