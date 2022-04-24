First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,916,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,907 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000.

NYSEARCA FCG traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,863. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

