First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is Atlas Private Wealth Management’s 8th Largest Position

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 179,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,101,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,713,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after acquiring an additional 405,662 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.44. 2,928,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,642. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

