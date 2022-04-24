First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.46. 717,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $54.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

