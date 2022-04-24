FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.460-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.500 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.38.

Shares of FE stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

