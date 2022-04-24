Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a £159.90 ($208.04) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLTR. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($201.67) to £138 ($179.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($201.67) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £156.74 ($203.93) to £134.50 ($174.99) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a £150 ($195.16) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £147.53 ($191.95).

FLTR opened at GBX 8,266 ($107.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £14.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 7,600 ($98.88) and a 1-year high of £162.75 ($211.75). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,143.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

