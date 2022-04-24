Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.91.

FLYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $142,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $622,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,971.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,134 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $858,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLYW traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.24. 718,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,554. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

