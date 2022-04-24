FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $132.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.53.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

