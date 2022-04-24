Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto manufacturer on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.

Ford Motor has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE F opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.