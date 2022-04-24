Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $920,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.1% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

