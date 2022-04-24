Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FMTX. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.17.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $175,854.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $51,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,042,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 27,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

