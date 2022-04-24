Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Purchases $140,100.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $66.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.21 and a beta of 1.23. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $71.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Formula One Group by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group (Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

