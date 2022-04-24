Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) PT Raised to C$6.50 at National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FSM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.54.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 1,149,160 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

