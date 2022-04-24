Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after buying an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,415,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,895,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,453,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,296,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,921,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

