Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,175.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresnillo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $594.00.

Shares of FNLPF opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $13.38.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

