Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 1,390 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after acquiring an additional 117,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

