Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 978.2% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $349,068.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $117.14 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.