Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 6,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.24. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

