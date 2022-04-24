Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 138.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 30,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,272,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $7.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,043. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.34 and its 200 day moving average is $282.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

