Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $532,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,662,000 after acquiring an additional 519,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,829,000 after acquiring an additional 176,165 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.71.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $325.18 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $350.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

