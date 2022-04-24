Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Increases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $141,619,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $134,586,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 690.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after purchasing an additional 343,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $97,649,000 after purchasing an additional 321,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.26.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $258.59 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.84 and its 200 day moving average is $276.47.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.