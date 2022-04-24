Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Invests $374,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000.
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $91.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.73.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
