Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 365 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,865,000 after acquiring an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in OneMain by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,897 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in OneMain by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,695,000 after acquiring an additional 619,255 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in OneMain by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after acquiring an additional 769,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.78.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.58%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

