Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 79 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 48.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $181.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.80 and a 200 day moving average of $206.82. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.22 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

