Fundamenta Price Reaches $0.0949 on Exchanges (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0949 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $110,328.08 and $113.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00046135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.53 or 0.07415377 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,318.64 or 1.00003133 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,432,769 coins and its circulating supply is 1,162,653 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.