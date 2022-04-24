Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Critical Survey

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group -265.39% -52.89% -47.10% Waitr -2.87% -11.11% -4.98%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Future FinTech Group and Waitr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Waitr 0 1 1 0 2.50

Waitr has a consensus target price of $1.88, suggesting a potential upside of 603.56%. Given Waitr’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waitr is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Volatility & Risk

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of -1.46, indicating that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Waitr’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $370,000.00 128.77 $88.93 million N/A N/A Waitr $182.19 million 0.23 -$5.23 million ($0.05) -5.33

Future FinTech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Waitr.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Waitr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Waitr beats Future FinTech Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Future FinTech Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system. It also engages in the development of block chain-based e-commerce and financial technology; and provides technical services and support for real name and blockchain based assets. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Waitr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waitr Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

