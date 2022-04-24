FUZE Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $36,774.71 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for $48.72 or 0.00123129 BTC on exchanges. FUZE Token has a market cap of $36,774.71 and $48,308.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00047913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.12 or 0.07407910 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00040896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,526.55 or 0.99896518 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 755 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

