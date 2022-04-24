Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given New €13.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($13.44) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GLPEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.98) to €14.00 ($15.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.08.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 0.81. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

