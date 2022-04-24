Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Garmin accounts for about 2.8% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Garmin by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,664 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,355,000 after purchasing an additional 51,054 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $110.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,946. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

