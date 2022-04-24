Gemini Dollar Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002520 BTC on exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $229.78 million and $756,200.00 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 231,301,378 coins. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

